Enjoy Mardi Gras festivities and Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Can’t Miss Alabama

It’s Mardi Gras, y’all.

Mardi Gras in Mobile

Mardi Gras is underway through Tuesday, March 5 in downtown Mobile. Enjoy more than two weeks of Mardi Gras events. The celebration concludes on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent. Enjoy the sights and sounds of live marching bands, floats, the throwing of beads, MoonPies and more.

Visit www.mobile.org for more details.

Mardi Gras Bash w/ 2blu and the Lucky Stiffs

The Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana is hosting the Mardi Gras Bash with 2blu and the Lucky Stiffs Saturday, March 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event includes gumbo, King Cake and beverages. The tickets are $25 and the doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, contact 205-669-0044 or email [email protected].

Visit the website at www.shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

The venue is at 104 Mildred St. in Columbiana.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

Kid One Transport Junior Board and 2019 Krewe of Vulcan are hosting the 2019 Mardi Gras Masquerade at Rogue Tavern Friday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment includes music, dancing and a silent auction. Dress party or cocktail attire. The proceeds will go to Kid One.

Follow the event here.

Enjoy throwing of the beads, King Cake and other Mardi Gras festivities. (Getty Images) Enjoy throwing of the beads, King Cake and other Mardi Gras festivities. (Getty Images)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Enjoy Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through Sunday, March 3 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Tony- and Grammy-award-winning musical is a true story about Carole King’s early life and what inspired her to write songs with Gerry Goffin and other artists.

Follow this link for ticket information.

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through Saturday, March 23 at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. “Big Red,” “Foxtrot,” “Yumi no Murasaki,” “Flair,” “Orange Squared” and “Gentle Giants” are in bloom, with many other buds to come. Cameras are welcome. For inclement weather, visit the website.

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

Commemorate Bloody Sunday at the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee March 1-3 at a variety of events, including the Unity Breakfast honoring Hillary Clinton, the Selma Mass Meeting, Preachers and Public Officials Breakfast, Backwards March, Women’s Forum, The Freedom Flame Awards and more. A street festival, golf tournament, theater festival pageant, dance and a parade will entertain you.

Click here for the complete list of entertainment and other events at www.selmajubilee.com or call 334-526-2626.

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years.

Follow this link to learn more.

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market at Martin’s Biscuit Building

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market season. See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing.

For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com.

You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed) You will see soap, handmade aprons, scarves, clothing, veggies, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods and more at the 20th season of the Winter Market at Pepper Place. (Contributed)

Cottontails Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts Show

Kick off the spring shopping season at Cottontails Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts Show through Sunday, March 3 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Choose from a variety of clothing, toys, games, candy, garden décor, art and handcrafted soaps. The hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

Stay current through Facebook.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Audiences of all ages will enjoy “Annie, Jr” performed by junior performers. The family-friendly performance is underway through Sunday, March 3 at the Virginia Samford Theatre. Annie is an orphan in search of her biological parents when a rich man takes her in to try and improve his image.

Tickets start at $15 for students and $25 for reserved seating.

For more details, visit virginiasamfordtheatre.org.