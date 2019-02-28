Mobile-area homes listed for sale in January up from previous month

Sales: According to the Mobile Area Association of Realtors, Mobile-area residential sales totaled 233 units during January, down 4.1 percent from 243 sales in the same month a year earlier. Sales were down 31.5 percent compared to sales in December. Results were 8.8 percent below the five-year January average of 255 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Mobile-area home sales data, click here.

Inventory: Total homes listed for sale in the Mobile area during January were 1,394 units, a decrease of 11.9 percent from January 2018’s 1,582 units and an increase of 2.6 percent from December 2018’s 1,359 units. Mobile also experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply. January months of supply totaled 6 months, a decrease of 8.1 percent from January 2018’s 6.5 months. January’s months of supply increased 49.7 percent from December’s 4 months.

Pricing: The Mobile median sales price in January was $145,000, a decrease of 2 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 3.3 percent from the prior month. This direction is inconsistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the January median sales price on average increases from December by 2.4 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for homes sold during January was 71 days, a decrease of 17.4 percent from 86 days in January 2018 and an increase of 1.4 percent from 70 days in December.

Forecast: January sales were 50 units, or 17.7 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 283 sales for the month, while actual sales were 233 units.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: After a strong 2018, statewide residential sales in January increased 1.1 percent year-over-year from 3,320 to 3,358 closed transactions. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in January increased 5.5 percent year-over-year from $143,152 to $151,015. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upwards, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 7.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during January spent an average of 106 days on the market, an improvement of 10 days from 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During January, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 9 percent from approximately 313,000 closed transactions one year ago to 285,000 currently. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said “Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Mobile Area Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Mobile Area Association of Realtors to better serve Gulf Coast consumers.