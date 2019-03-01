Artist Nadia Tellis merges makeup and music in Alabama

You could say Nadia Tellis was born to sing. Her parents, both vocalists, met at Miles College while in the choir.

So it’s completely understandable that she would be endowed with the gift of singing and songwriting. Her talents have not gone unnoticed. Not only has she created a body of work (releasing the song “Mirage” in 2016), she’s been able to work alongside some pretty well-known talent locally and nationally. Anyone remember the American Idol winner Ruben Studdard? Nadia has sung background for him and opened up for many other artists at local events.

But music is not the only talent she holds dear. Nadia discovered that she has the gift of makeup artistry as well and counts it an honor to use her hands to help women to see themselves in a new light – literally. Even though she gets requests for complete makeovers as a freelance makeup artist, Nadia says she often encourages women to allow her to highlight their natural, God-given beauty.

With the stroke of a makeup brush through Nyourface Makeup Artistry, she brings hope and inspiration.

It’s just one way Nadia Tellis is bringing magic to her hometown, the Magic City.

Nadia Tellis is an artist in both music and makeup from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Nadia’s single “Mirage” can be found on YouTube along with a host of other performances. She can also be reached on Facebook or Instagram.