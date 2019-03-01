On this day in Alabama history: Governor signs law creating ADECA

March 1, 1983

Alabama Gov. George Wallace signed into law on March 1, 1983, legislation establishing the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). This agency consolidates under one umbrella many of the federally funded development programs administered by the state. ADECA supports Alabama communities by providing funds, information, training and oversight to local governments, community organizations, businesses and individuals. Wallace named Bill Rushton, who previously led the Office of State Planning and Federal Programs, as the first director of ADECA. A 10-member oversight commission was formed to provide additional supervision. Since then, ADECA has become responsible for the Surplus Property Division and the Office of Water Resources.

