Fried Green Tomatoes and Grilled Shrimp in Auburn earns a spot on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Hamilton’s restaurant in Auburn doesn’t serve your typical college-town fare. Oh, there are burgers and such on the menu, but you can expect Hamilton’s has enhanced it in some way.

The restaurant has done the same to the Southern favorite fried green tomatoes. Instead of that traditional cornmeal and flour crust, Hamilton’s uses tempura batter to fry the tomatoes. Sandwich in some grilled shrimp between the fried tomatoes and add a couple of handmade sauces and you have the Fried Green Tomatoes and Grilled Shrimp.

Hamilton’s Fried Green Tomatoes and Grilled Shrimp is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It may not be traditional, but it is tasty enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.