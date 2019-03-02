Marshall County median home sales price up 9 percent vs. one year ago

Sales: According to ValleyMLS.com, Marshall County residential sales totaled 48 units during January, down 12.7 percent from 55 sales in the same month a year earlier. January sales were down 27.3 percent from 66 sales in December. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and the Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in Marshall County in January totaled 327 units, a decrease of 23.8 percent from January 2018’s 425 units, and a decrease of 2.7 percent from December 2018’s 336 units. The January months of supply totaled 6.8 months, a decrease of 11.8 percent from January 2018’s 7.7 months of supply. January’s months of supply increased 33.8 percent from December’s 5.1 months of supply.

Pricing: The Marshall County median sales price in January was $123,950, an increase of 8.8 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 8.9 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the January median sales price on average decreases from December by 5.2 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for the homes sold during January was 110 days, an increase of 54.9 percent from 71 days in January 2018, and an increase of 4.8 percent from 105 days in December.

Forecast: January sales were 10 units, or 17.2 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 58 sales for the month, and actual sales were 48 units. ACRE forecast a total of 948 residential sales in Marshall County during 2019, while there were 922 sales in 2018.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: After a strong 2018, statewide residential sales in January increased 1.1 percent year-over-year from 3,320 to 3,358 closed transactions. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in January increased 5.5 percent year-over-year from $143,152 to $151,015. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 7.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during January spent an average of 106 days on the market, an improvement of 10 days from 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During January, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 9 percent from approximately 313,000 closed transactions one year ago to 285,000 currently. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months.”

The Marshall County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Marshall County Board of Realtors to better serve area consumers.