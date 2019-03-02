University of Alabama economic center promotes ‘Read Across America’ Day in Black Belt region

The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development (UACED), along with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), is promoting the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day by providing Dr. Seuss-themed reading kits to 34 schools in 13 counties within the Black Belt region.

Alabama’s Black Belt is a place of low educational achievement, high unemployment and poverty. Literacy skills and language development are two essential economic development tools that increase workforce opportunities available to children later on in life.

Read Across America Day is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community in the nation to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers join in the celebration of bringing together children, teens and books.

To allow the Black Belt region to take part in the celebration, reading kits composed of classic Dr. Seuss books, stickers, bookmarks and pencils were delivered to 34 schools in the region. UACED and ACES provided the reading kits as part of UACED’s 14th Annual Books for the Alabama Black Belt campaign. The campaign’s goal is to provide one book for every child in the Black Belt; there are more than 30,000 children in the region’s 13 counties, some of the poorest counties in the country.

Motivating children to read is an important factor in creating lifelong successful readers and student achievement, which will lead to better opportunities later in life. Providing books so Black Belt schools can participate in Read Across America Day is one way UACED and ACES help people and communities improve their quality of life and economic well being.

Reading kits were delivered in the following counties and schools: