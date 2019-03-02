Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

This is one of my favorite recipes on SouthernBite.com. It’s so flavorful and super easy.

It’s been on the blog for quite a while, but recently I decided to give it a little revamp. I’ve made it even easier, quicker and a little more reliable when it comes to getting the rice cooked perfectly – which has been a problem for a few in the past.

The flavor is exactly the same, but the steps are a bit less cumbersome and I swapped regular long-grain rice out for parboiled rice. Why? Well, a few reasons…

Parboiled rice, also sometimes called converted rice, is rice that is par-cooked with the husk on. Cooking it with the husk on forces a little of the nutrients from the husk into the grain that would ordinarily be lost when the husk is removed. While parboiling it seems like it would cook faster, it actually takes just a few minutes more to cook over regular long-grain white rice. But that’s not a big deal in this case.

The real reason I like to use parboiled rice is the end product it yields. When it is parboiled, it removes a lot of the starch from the outside of the rice. This is a good thing. When it’s added to recipes and cooked through, you’ll end up with individual grains of rice in the dish rather than a sticky mush that sometimes results from using regular rice in a dish like this.

Can you use regular rice? You bet. But I much prefer the parboiled/converted in this recipe. I think you will, too.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound Cajun or andouille smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

1 pound chicken breast meat, cubed

1 large onion, chopped

1 large bell pepper, seeded and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

Pinch dried red pepper flakes (optional)

2 bay leaves

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

2 cups parboiled rice (sometimes called converted rice)

Instructions