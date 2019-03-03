Auburn University constructing $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory

Auburn University is taking a big step as a leader in structural engineering research and instruction through the construction of a $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory.

The 41,500-square-foot facility will include a high bay laboratory with specially engineered floors and walls capable of handling extreme structural testing loads; a geotechnical test chamber; a concrete materials research and testing laboratory; a wind testing facility, and faculty and graduate student spaces.

The 4,700-cubic-foot geotechnical test chamber is one of the few across the nation included in a university laboratory. It will allow students and faculty to conduct testing that has been possible only in the field until now on structures such as foundations, anchorages and towers. In addition, the wind testing facility will allow replication of the dynamic wind loads induced by hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme wind events on large-scale specimens. These unusual features, and many more, will accelerate research aimed at reducing the impacts during extreme events, and increase lifespan and safety of structures under all loading conditions.

“Auburn is at the forefront of engineering education, and by providing our students opportunities for experiential learning, we’re ensuring our graduates emerge as industry leaders,” said Auburn University President Steven Leath. “This outstanding facility enables our researchers to deliver innovative solutions to pressing industry demands — something Auburn does best.”

The laboratory will be near Auburn University Facilities Management offices on West Samford Avenue. The construction of the new facility will allow the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering to repurpose the structural laboratory space in the Harbert Engineering Center for other academic and research programs.

“When you combine the strong floor and strong wall with the geotechnical testing capability and all the other materials testing capabilities, we think this will be one of the best laboratories in the country — if not the best,” said Steve Taylor, associate dean for research in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. “If I’m a civil engineering student who wants to be a structural engineer, this is going to be one of the best places to go to school in the nation.”

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.