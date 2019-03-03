Update: Today’s severe weather in Alabama

A surface low will move through central Alabama today, supported by a deep upper trough with strong wind fields. Severe storms are possible south of the track of the surface low, where the air will be unstable. North Alabama will see a cold, soaking rain today with temperatures holding in the 40s most of the day north of the surface low.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe storms for areas south of a line from Thomasville to Marbury to Alexander City. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) extends as far north as I-20.

TIMING: The broad window for severe storms is from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Severe storms are possible late this morning across central Alabama, with the threat shifting into south Alabama this afternoon and early tonight.

THREATS: Storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The core tornado threat is in the enhanced risk area across south Alabama. A few strong (EF-2 or higher) tornadoes are possible there.

FLOODING: Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely statewide; we don’t expect any major flash flooding issues, but a few isolated trouble spots are possible with the saturated soil conditions.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The Birmingham Iron hosts San Antonio today at Legion Field (3 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be cloudy and cold with some lingering light rain possible. There’s no risk of severe weather or thunderstorms. Temperatures should be near 50 at kickoff, then falling through the 40s during the game with a brisk northwest wind.

If you live anywhere across the southern half of Alabama today, be sure you have a way of hearing warnings. WEA (wireless emergency alerts) should be enabled on your phone, and get a good app designed for warnings like this one.

Know where you are going in your home, and in your safe place have helmets for everyone. Keep an eye on AlabamaWx for updates throughout the day.