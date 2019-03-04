On this day in Alabama history: McKee began serving in Congress

March 4, 1823

John McKee (1771-1832) was one of the first settlers of Tuscaloosa County. A Virginia native, McKee was educated at what would become Washington and Lee University. He was a government agent to the Choctaws, Chickasaws and Cherokees, securing their support during the War of 1812. He accompanied five Chickasaw chiefs to meet President George Washington in Philadelphia. McKee negotiated the Choctaw Treaty of 1816 and the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek of 1830, both ceding huge tracts of land to Alabama. He was register of the U.S. Land Office in Tuscaloosa 1821-23, then represented Tuscaloosa in the U.S. House of Representatives from March 4, 1823 until March 3, 1829.

Painting of John McKee, 1799. (Robert Field, Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives) Front room in Hill of Howth plantation, 1935. (Alex Bush, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Hill of Howth plantation, 1934. (W.N. Manning, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Staircase from the back porch of the Hill of Howth plantation, 1935. (Alex Bush, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

