On this day in Alabama history: McKee began serving in Congress

March 4, 1823
John McKee (1771-1832) was one of the first settlers of Tuscaloosa County. A Virginia native, McKee was educated at what would become Washington and Lee University. He was a government agent to the Choctaws, Chickasaws and Cherokees, securing their support during the War of 1812. He accompanied five Chickasaw chiefs to meet President George Washington in Philadelphia. McKee negotiated the Choctaw Treaty of 1816 and the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek of 1830, both ceding huge tracts of land to Alabama. He was register of the U.S. Land Office in Tuscaloosa 1821-23, then represented Tuscaloosa in the U.S. House of Representatives from March 4, 1823 until March 3, 1829.
