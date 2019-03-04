James Spann: Cold night ahead for Alabama

COLD: The sky has become partly sunny over Alabama this afternoon, with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s over the northern half of the state. In fact, Cullman was still below freezing (31 degrees) at 3 p.m. The average high for March 4 at Birmingham is 63.

Freezing temperatures are ahead tonight; most places in north and central Alabama will drop into the 18- to 24-degree range. Some clouds over the southern part of the state will keep temperatures a little warmer; in fact, a few sprinkles, or even a few sleet patches or flurries, are possible late tonight over parts of southeast Alabama. There will be no impact if any precipitation develops.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold and dry with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the 44- to 49-degree range, and another freeze is likely Wednesday morning, with lows again between 18 and 24 for most places. The low Thursday morning will be in the mid 20s; then a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon with ample sunshine and a high in the low 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Moisture levels rise Friday and we will mention a chance of showers. Then, over the weekend, a complex storm system will bring more unsettled, stormy weather to Alabama. For now it looks like the main round of storms will come late Saturday into Saturday night, and the system certainly supports strong to severe storms, based on current model output. This event is still five days away, so things could change; it’s too early to be specific for now. We will keep an eye on it. Saturday’s temperatures will be very mild, with a high in the 70s.

Showers should end early Sunday, followed by gradual clearing and a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks dry, but showers and storms will most likely return late Wednesday or Thursday.

TORNADO SURVEYS: Preliminary EF-4 tornado damage has been found by National Weather Service survey teams along Lee County Road 39 just east of Cave Mill Road near Beauregard. Winds have been estimated at 170 mph. Single-family homes were completely destroyed. The death toll in this tornado remains at 23, but some are still missing and search-and-rescue operations continue.

An EF-1 tornado has been identified northwest of Eufaula; survey operations are still ongoing.

