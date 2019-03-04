James Spann: Sub-freezing nights ahead for most of Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the beginning of the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ALABAMA TORNADO TRAGEDY: The death toll in Lee County is 23 as I write this post early this morning; officials fear it will go higher. All of the fatalities are around the community of Beauregard, in Lee County south of Auburn and Opelika. National Weather Service survey teams will rate the tornado later today on the EF scale; other tornadoes touched down in southeast Alabama, including one just north of Eufaula.

COLD AIR TAKES OVER: Very cold air will settle into Alabama for the next several days. Temperatures are below freezing early this morning over the northern quarter of the state. The sky becomes partly sunny today with a high in the 40- to 45-degree range. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel colder.

We project freezing temperatures for most of the state for the next three mornings; lows will be in the 20s for most communities early Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Colder spots will visit the teens. The sky will be sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with a high in the 40s; then a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise to near 60 degrees.

Moisture returns Friday with increasing clouds and a chance of showers.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A long-wave upper trough will help to spin up a surface low over the Great Plains Saturday, which will move toward the Great Lakes. The trailing cold front will bring yet another round of showers and storms to Alabama; at this point it looks like the main chance of rain will come late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. This certainly could be another setup for strong to severe storms, but it is too early to know the details. We will watch it closely in coming days. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s Saturday before the storms arrive.

Sunday looks dry and cooler with a clearing sky; the high will drop back into the 60- to 65-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks dry, but more showers or thunderstorms seem possible by Wednesday or Thursday.

SPRING TORNADO SEASON IS HERE: Alabama’s spring tornado season runs through March, April and May. There were excellent warnings prior to yesterday’s tornadoes in Lee County; do you have a way of hearing them? Every Alabama home and business needs a NOAA Weather Radio, and be sure you have WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone. Know where you are going, and in your safe place be sure and have helmets for everyone.

