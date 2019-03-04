JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies is an Alabama Maker delighting customers with classic desserts

The Maker: JaWanda Jackson

JaWanda Jackson would tell you she was doing what any good wife would for her husband. Eddie Jackson, her husband of more than 20 years, has always loved sweet potato pie. So JaWanda began baking pies for him and tweaking the recipe to his liking.

Inspired by this hearty dessert, Jackson told his wife that she should consider making these and other sweet treats available to customers. She did just that and opened JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. And starting with that one recipe, she has added more than a dozen flavors to give her customers plenty of variety.

But these popular pies are just the tip of the iceberg.

Customers faithfully visit JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies in Inverness (Keisa Sharpe) Customers faithfully visit JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies in Inverness (Keisa Sharpe) The cozy interior of JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies welcomes customers. (Keisa Sharpe) The cozy interior of JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies welcomes customers. (Keisa Sharpe JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies has been recognized as an award-winning bakery locally and nationally. (Keisa Sharpe) JaWanda Jackson is a wife, author, mother and pastors a local congregation. (Keisa Sharpe) Pound cakes are another customer favorite at JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. (Keisa Sharpe) JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies has been open for business in Inverness for three years. (Keisa Sharpe) Art that hangs inside the restaurant and bakery at JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. (Keisa Sharpe) JaWanda Jackson signs a book for a customer at her shop. (Keisa Sharpe) Eddie and JaWanda Jackson are a team when it comes to running JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. (Keisa Sharpe) Sweet potato pie started it all, but it’s just one of the desserts customers can purchase at JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. (Keisa Sharpe) Key lime is one variety of sweet potato pie at the bakery. (Keisa Sharpe) Hooey Gooey is one variety of sweet potato pie at the bakery. (Keisa Sharpe Pecan is one variety of sweet potato pie at the bakery. (Keisa Sharpe

When you walk into their shop, not only are you greeted with the aroma of warm and satisfying desserts like souffles, cobblers, parfaits, cakes and sweet potato pie (of course), but you also receive service with a smile.

Calming music plays in the background while customers sort through their flavorful choices. JaWanda moves easily from the front of the shop, helping serve walk-in customers, to the kitchen area where she tastes and preps batter for the next round of desserts to be packaged to sell.

She’s not only an award-winning Alabama Maker, she also ministers to souls as a pastor, and throughout her shop you’ll find inspirational sayings and even a prayer jar on the counter for customers.

JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies has been honored as the Best Pie Shop in Alabama by USA Today. She’s also been honored with the Birmingham Business Journal’s Small Business Award.

JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies is an Alabama Maker winning customers one dessert at a time from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Product: Sweet potato pies, souffles, cobblers, cakes and parfaits.

Take home: An individual sweet potato pie for $3.50 or a slice of pound cake for $5

Visit JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies in Inverness Village, order online or call 205-874-9880 to place an order.

During Women’s History Month, Alabama NewsCenter is celebrating the culture and contributions of those who have shaped our state and those working to elevate Alabama today. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the month for stories of female Alabamians past and present.