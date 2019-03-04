JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies is an Alabama Maker delighting customers with classic desserts

The Maker: JaWanda Jackson
JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies
JaWanda Jackson would tell you she was doing what any good wife would for her husband. Eddie Jackson, her husband of more than 20 years, has always loved sweet potato pie. So JaWanda began baking pies for him and tweaking the recipe to his liking.
Inspired by this hearty dessert, Jackson told his wife that she should consider making these and other sweet treats available to customers. She did just that and opened JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies. And starting with that one recipe, she has added more than a dozen flavors to give her customers plenty of variety.
But these popular pies are just the tip of the iceberg.
When you walk into their shop, not only are you greeted with the aroma of warm and satisfying desserts like souffles, cobblers, parfaits, cakes and sweet potato pie (of course), but you also receive service with a smile.
Calming music plays in the background while customers sort through their flavorful choices. JaWanda moves easily from the front of the shop, helping serve walk-in customers, to the kitchen area where she tastes and preps batter for the next round of desserts to be packaged to sell.
She’s not only an award-winning Alabama Maker, she also ministers to souls as a pastor, and throughout her shop you’ll find inspirational sayings and even a prayer jar on the counter for customers.
JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies has been honored as the Best Pie Shop in Alabama by USA Today. She’s also been honored with the Birmingham Business Journal’s Small Business Award.
JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies is an Alabama Maker winning customers one dessert at a time from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Product: Sweet potato pies, souffles, cobblers, cakes and parfaits.
Take home: An individual sweet potato pie for $3.50 or a slice of pound cake for $5
Visit JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies in Inverness Village, order online or call 205-874-9880 to place an order.
During Women’s History Month, Alabama NewsCenter is celebrating the culture and contributions of those who have shaped our state and those working to elevate Alabama today. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the month for stories of female Alabamians past and present.