Alabama Power restores outages, communities work to recover after deadly weekend storms

Alabama Power crews have restored service to all customers who can take service, after tornadoes ripped through the state on Sunday. More than 26,000 customers experienced power outages.

Meanwhile, the effects from the weekend’s deadly weather are still being felt and seen as those affected look toward recovery.

Lee County, including the communities of Beauregard and Smiths Station, sustained severe damage after an EF4 tornado passed through the area. Homes and mobile homes were destroyed. Twenty-three people lost their lives and dozens were injured. Search and rescue efforts continue and officials say the number of fatalities could rise.

Lee County wasn’t the only Alabama county that suffered storm devastation:

Eufaula, in Barbour County, sustained damage to its municipal airport, a nearby fire station and its northern industrial park. Mayor Jack Tibbs praised first responders for helping after the tornado hit.

Greenville’s Spring Hill Community, in Butler County, saw a handful of homes damaged. Residents say the dangerous tornado hit and left within just a few minutes.

Fadette, near Slocomb in Geneva County, suffered heavy damage to several homes and mobile homes.

Near Tuskegee, in Macon County, residents dealt with impassable roads and downed trees and power lines. A few homes were also destroyed as a result of the severe weather.

Sims Chapel, in Washington County, saw homes, cars, a church and camper trailer damaged by tornadoes that produced heavy wind and downed trees and branches.

Just over a month ago, Wetumpka was hit by an EF2 tornado. Homes, churches and other buildings were destroyed and thousands lost power, but no one was injured in those storms.