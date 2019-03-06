Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled images of the next-generation Sonata in South Korea Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the sedan that will begin rolling off the assembly line in Montgomery this fall.

The 2020 Sonata will be the eighth generation of the vehicle and is another bold move forward in styling from the predecessor model that was released in 2014 and had minor cosmetic changes in the years since.

In the announcement of the new Sonata, Hyundai is calling its design concept “sensuous sportiness,” described as “the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.”

“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center. “A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the sensuous sportiness design to life.”

The 2020 Sonata is the first major redesign of the Alabama-built sedan since the 2014 model. (Hyundai Motor Company)

Specifically, the new Sonata will include:

A design that is 1.18 inches higher, nearly an inch wider and 1.77 inches longer and a wheelbase enlarged by 1.38 inches.

A view of the front that is more rounded with a cleanly demarcated hood and a “Digital Pulse Cascading Grille” give it a sports car appearance.

This is the first Hyundai to have hidden lighting lamps, which are embedded with daytime running lights to produce a technological and a design element. The hidden lights appear chrome-like but are dramatically lit when turned on.

From the side, two chromic lines link the windows and daytime running lights, giving it a muscular and a classy profile.

From the rear, ultra-wide taillights make the sedan appear wider.

An ambient mood lamp illuminates the dashboard and doors while the instrument panel’s winged shape is inspired by Stealth aircraft.

Long armrests and a revamped steering wheel are elements that are meant to add design and comfort.

The all-new Sonata takes its inspiration from the award-winning Le Fil Rouge concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama will add the new Sonata to its 2020 production lines this fall.