On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Andrew Moore born

March 7, 1807

Andrew B. Moore (1807-1873) was born on March 7, 1807, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. His father registered land in Perry County 13 years later and settled there. Moore arrived in 1826 at their home near Marion, where he taught school before being admitted to the bar in 1833. He was justice of the peace when in 1839 Moore was elected to the state House of Representatives. He served as speaker from 1843 to 1845. Moore returned to law in Marion in 1846 but remained active in the Democratic Party. He was appointed to the First Circuit Court in 1851 and elected in 1857 as governor. Education improved during his first term and the Institute for the Deaf and Blind was established in Talladega.

Portrait of Andrew B. Moore, undated. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Andrew Barry Moore House in Marion, 1934. (W.N. Manning, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

