Lace Up for a Cure with Can’t Miss Alabama and other outdoorsy events

Lace Up for a Cure

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is having its 2nd annual Lace Up for a Cure 5K walk on Saturday, March 9. The O’Neal Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the four-state area that encompasses Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. With its array of clinical trials, precision oncology efforts and continued commitment to outreach efforts in cancer disparities, it is at the forefront of improving cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Lace Up for a Cure will benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The proceeds will bring together individuals from the community who have been affected by cancer.

Registration is $15 online and $20 on-site. Free parking will be available in the UAB Ninth Avenue Deck at 1602 Ninth Ave. South, Birmingham.

For more information, contact Hilary Murrell at 205-934-6326 or email [email protected].

The venue is UAB Campus Green on Ninth Avenue South.

The event will feature yoga dance by Meg Baker and music by DiJital Entertainment. Event T-shirts, smoothies and açai bowls will be available for purchase and Southern fare will be sold by Shindigs. (Contributed)

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation.

This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection.

Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years.

Follow this link to learn more.

Birmingham Iron vs. Orlando Apollos

The Birmingham Iron will take on the Orlando Apollos Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. at Legion Field.

Buy tickets here.

Iron and former Alabama RB Trent Richardson breaks a Commander tackle. Richardson recorded a rushing touchdown in Sunday's game against San Antonio, bringing his season total to seven, which leads the Alliance. (Getty Images/The AAF)

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market at Martin’s Biscuit Building

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market.

See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing.

For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com .

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through March 16 (depending on the weather) at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. Monte Orange, Best White, Skyliners, Thanks and Praise, Kingsblood, Akebono, El Nino and French blend are in bloom, with other buds to come. Cameras are welcome. Weekday admission is $10 for adults and $9 for youth and seniors. Weekend admission is $5. Children 4 and under, veterans and active military are free.

Stay updated on inclement weather at www.americanvillage.org.

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

See what's blooming at the Festival of Tulips. (Contributed)

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

More than 250,000 azaleas are in bloom on 65 acres of Bellingrath Gardens through Sunday, March 31. Visit bellingrath.org for peak bloom times. Follow this link for ticket information.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. Call 251-973-2217 or 800-247-8420.

‘The Sleeping Beauty’

The Alabama Ballet presents “The Sleeping Beauty” with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra through Sunday, March 10, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Carabosse and the noble Lilac Fairy cast dueling spells over Princess Aurora, which can be broken only by her true love’s first kiss.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Get more details about the production here.