Eleven former Auburn players attempted to impress NFL scouts and officials at the football team’s annual pro day Friday.

Participating were linebackers Montavious Atkinson, Deshaun Davis and Darrell Williams; tight end Tucker Brown; H-back Chandler Cox; wide receivers Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton; defensive back Jamel Dean; defensive tackles Dontavius Russell and Andrew Williams; and quarterback Jarrett Stidham.