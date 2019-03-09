Don’t forget to spring forward tonight

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Don’t forget to spring forward tonight
Spring forward for Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. March 10. (Getty Images)

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 10, so be sure to set your clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep tonight.

community

Phil Lazenby combined military experience, athletics to teach life lessons to kids

Prev Story

Related Stories