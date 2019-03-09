Don’t forget to spring forward tonight

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 10, so be sure to set your clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep tonight.
- 'Rebuild Alabama' will solidify state's economic development gains, Canfield says
- Is that your CEO? How to protect you and your company from a growing threat
- It takes a team approach to combat financial crimes
- Hoover Met Complex scores with nearly $15 million in economic impact in 2018
- Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama
- Auto supplier Yongsan locating first US plant in Alabama, creating 150 jobs
- Phil Lazenby combined military experience, athletics to teach life lessons to kids
- Nick Saban seeks to re-establish “the Alabama factor” with Crimson Tide
- Recipe: Chocolate Chess Pie
- How did Auburn football players perform on pro day?
- On this day in Alabama history: Commander born
- Football has taken Willie Carl Martin from Alabama to around the world
- Utility-scale solar projects brighten Alabama's tech recruitment efforts
- HudsonAlpha and Crestwood ALS project underway to help patients and further genomic research
- Auburn University constructing $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory
- Mixtroz is a shining example of the potential of Birmingham’s tech economy
- Alabama Power partners to provide all-seeing radar to Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts
- Auburn University senior who lost her brother to rare genetic disease is on a mission for a cure
- Scott Martin: Potential for severe weather for portions of Alabama this weekend
- James Spann: A look at today’s severe weather threat for northwest Alabama
- James Spann: Showers, storms for Alabama at times through Saturday night
- James Spann: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama this weekend
- James Spann: Showers for Alabama Friday, possible severe storms this weekend
- James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with severe storms possible this weekend