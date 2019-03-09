Nick Saban seeks to re-establish “the Alabama factor” with Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team started spring practice Friday in what head coach Nick Saban hopes is the first day towards re-establishing “the Alabama factor.”

“I think the number one goal and objective for the spring is … we have to re-establish the Alabama factor,” Saban said at his post-practice press conference. “To me, we’ve always been a team that plays with a tremendous amount of discipline, had a lot of responsible and accountable guys who could go out there and do their job and be dependable. And everybody’s always put the team first.”

That, he said, has led to the individual and team successes the Crimson Tide has enjoyed in recent years.

“I think it’s important to re-establish that,” Saban said. “I think to do that people have to have humility and understand that regardless of how much success you have, you still have to pay attention to detail and do things right in preparation and in practice so that you don’t develop bad habits. I also think that players have to stay focused on the process of what they need to do to be good players. Focusing on outcomes is like a distraction.”

Nick Saban coaches during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Terrell Lewis participates in Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Taulia Tagovailoa passes during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Scott Lashley participates in Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Crimson Tide defense participates in Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Mac Jones passes during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Alabama’s defense gets in work during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Tua Tagovailoa (13) takes a snap while Paul Tyson (15) looks on during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics) Nick Saban coaches during Alabama’s spring practice Friday. (Noah Sutton/UA Athletics)

The most recent outcome was disappointing as the Crimson Tide suffered a 44-16 drubbing at the hands of the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 7.

The team got two hours of practice in on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in helmets and shorts Friday afternoon before starting spring break. Spring practice will resume March 18 as the team gets in 14 total practices leading up to the A-Day Game on April 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. ESPN2 will carry the A-Day Game live starting with the 1 p.m. kickoff.