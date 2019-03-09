Recipe: Chocolate Chess Pie

I’m a big fan of any kind of chess pie. My Buttermilk, Peach Chess, and Eggnog Chess Pies are all delicious winners in my book. But I will admit that Chocolate Chess Pie is probably my favorite. It just has the most perfect, creamy, chocolatey filling and I just love the crusty top that forms as it bakes.

The best part, though, is how dang easy it is to make. You mix all the ingredients together and pour them into a prepared pie crust.

Now, when it comes to the crust, I like to use the pre-made, rolled-up pie crusts that you find in the refrigerated section of the grocery store over by the canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls. It allows me to use my own pie plate but doesn’t have me making a homemade crust – which I appreciate. That said, the preformed frozen crusts work just as well. All you overachievers can make a crust from scratch if you have some extra time.

Regardless of what kind of crust you bake it in, this pie is destined to be a new family favorite. My folks just love it – and always have. It’s one of those classic southern recipes that has been around for ages. In fact, the original recipe I have made two pies – like many old pie recipes do – so I just cut everything in half to make one. As a result, this doubles beautifully if you need two pies. And, I mean, who doesn’t need two pies? Ha. Y’all enjoy.

Chocolate Chess Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 large eggs, beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust (homemade or store-bought is fine)

whipped cream, if desired

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar and cornstarch.

Add in the beaten egg, melted butter, milk and vanilla.

Stir well to combine.

Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie shell and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a crust has formed completely across the top of the pie and is mostly set.

Allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”