On this day in Alabama history: Singing patriarch born

March 10, 1891

George Thomas (G.T.) Speer was born on March 10, 1891 in Georgia. He served during World War I and married Lena Brock upon his return from France. They settled on a farm outside Double Springs, where they taught music to supplement their income. They later formed a group with their children. Speer sold the farm in 1922 to pursue music full time. He wrote songs for a Tennessee company until 1941, when the Singing Speers performed on a gospel radio program. In the 1950s they transitioned to TV and made records, eventually producing more than 60 albums for RCA, Columbia and others. Speer died in 1966 and his wife in 1967 but their group continued, being inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

