Talladega Superspeedway offers fresh look at future Garage Experience

If you want “up close and personal” access to the best drivers in NASCAR, then the Talladega Garage Experience at Talladega Superspeedway may be exactly what you need.

Track officials unveiled Monday morning a fly-through video and pictures of the VIP fan experience, which will be constructed between the April race and the October race.

Fly through the new Talladega Garage Experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

When completed, fans inside the Talladega Garage Experience will have:

“Locker room” access to NASCAR’s top drivers and crews inside a new infield garage bay.

Open Air Social Club featuring a bar, a large 41-foot diagonal video screen, lounge chairs and tables.

Celebration Plaza featuring victory lane.

Watch Zone featuring a 40-foot-by-80-foot video board, a Kids Zone, a beer garden and plenty of seating.

Free WiFi.

Enhanced concession stands, restroom complexes and guest services.

NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) Entrance to the new Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) The new Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) The new Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) NASCAR fans will be able to interact with drivers and crews in the new Talladega Garage Experience “Celebration Plaza” opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of the new social areas that will be part of the Talladega Garage Experience opening in October. (Talladega Superspeedway)

Admission to the VIP fan experience for the fall race went on sale Monday morning. Advance-priced admissions for adults for Sunday in the Talladega Garage Experience are $89. There are also special advance-priced offers for the Talladega Garage Experience for children 12 and younger ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend options are available as well. Each Talladega Garage Experience pass must accompany a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event.

RELATED: Talladega Superspeedway leading ‘experimental stage’ of NASCAR

The Talladega Garage Experience is one of several projects under construction as part of the Talladega Superspeedway’s $50 million infield Transformation project. A new Finish Line Premium RV area, infield shower trailers and a new, oversized two-lane vehicle tunnel are scheduled to be complete in time for next month’s NASCAR race.

A new oversized two-lane tunnel under construction at Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway) A new oversized two-lane tunnel under construction at Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway) A new oversized two-lane tunnel under construction at Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway)

To learn more about the Transformation project, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.