Hyundai’s Alabama-built Sonata will launch a new vehicle platform for the automaker

Hyundai Motor Company said the all-new Sonata to be built in Montgomery later this year will introduce a new platform that will reshape not only its signature sedan but other models to be built on the Alabama assembly line.

Hyundai said the “third-generation vehicle platform includes a number of enhancements to the Sonata’s skeleton that will make it safer, sleeker and better to drive.

“Through implementation of the third-generation platform, the new generation Sonata is expected to provide world-class value in overall vehicle performance,” said Fayez Abdul Rahman, vice president of the Architecture Group at Hyundai Motor Company. “Starting with the new Sonata model, Hyundai will gradually expand the use of (the) new platform in order to provide joy of driving and comfort to the customers.”

The lighter Sonata will have better fuel efficiency while also being more durable, Hyundai said. A lower center of gravity and other design elements are meant to make it more comfortable and provide better performance when driving.

Hyundai also said the use of a design to absorb impact through multiple paths, hot-stamped parts and super-high tensile steel plate offer better collision protection by absorbing energy and minimizing the impact in the cabin.

Last week, Hyundai unveiled the new look of the revamped Sonata, which is going on sale in Korea later this month. The 2020 model of the Sonata for the U.S. will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery later this year.

Officials didn’t say what, if any, modifications are required from suppliers to the Hyundai plant to produce the new platform.