By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Shakes featured in Rolling Stone 
Alabama Shakes performs onstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival - Day 1 at Randall's Island on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

March 14, 2013

Alabama Shakes, the Athens-based band whose eclectic sound draws on disparate influences from Muscle Shoals soul to Black Sabbath, received feature article treatment in the pop music bible Rolling Stone. The article, “Alabama Shakes’ Unlikely Triumph,” appeared during a breakout year that saw the group earn two Grammy nominations and perform for President Obama. The group also performed in 2013 on “Saturday Night Live” and toured heavily behind their debut album “Boys & Girls.” They were performing so steadily that they had to cut back late in the year in order to find time to begin recording a second album. The follow-up, “Sound & Color,” finally was released in 2015, debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 and later winning three Grammy Awards.

Musicians Heath Fogg, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, winners of Best Alternative Music Album for ‘Sound & Color’ and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for ‘Don’t Wanna Fight,’ pose in the press room during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

