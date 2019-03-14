On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Shakes featured in Rolling Stone 

March 14, 2013

Alabama Shakes, the Athens-based band whose eclectic sound draws on disparate influences from Muscle Shoals soul to Black Sabbath, received feature article treatment in the pop music bible Rolling Stone. The article, “Alabama Shakes’ Unlikely Triumph,” appeared during a breakout year that saw the group earn two Grammy nominations and perform for President Obama. The group also performed in 2013 on “Saturday Night Live” and toured heavily behind their debut album “Boys & Girls.” They were performing so steadily that they had to cut back late in the year in order to find time to begin recording a second album. The follow-up, “Sound & Color,” finally was released in 2015, debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 and later winning three Grammy Awards.

