Go to Can’t Miss Alabama for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Put on your green things for St. Patrick’s Day events.

Shamrock Shindig at Iron City

Show off your green at the 7th annual Shamrock Shindig at Iron City Friday, March 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. With live music by The Divines, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, balloon drop, and a chance to win $1,000, the Shamrock Shindig is sure to continue the tradition of providing a night of spectacular entertainment.

The proceeds will go The Arc of Central Alabama’s mission of serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the State of Alabama.

Tickets are $35.

Arrive in style by walking down the Shamrock Shindig green carpet. (Contributed) Purchase tickets to Shamrock Shindig and try your luck in the signature balloon drop. (Contributed)

St. Patrick’s Day at Five Points South

Great St. Patrick’s Day events are underway through Sunday, March 17, at Five Points South. Enjoy Birmingham’s biggest celebrations of the holiday at the Irish Flag Raising and The Great Birmingham Irish Toast, the annual dinner and parade.

St. Patrick’s Day at Corbin Farms Winery

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Corbin Farms Winery Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities include green wine and Irish food. Reservations are not required.

To learn more, call 205-685-0655.

Corbin Farms Winery is at 800 County Road 87 in Calera.

Birmingham Hammerfest

Sixteen professional cycling teams will race through the streets of Birmingham St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Birmingham Hammerfest. Amateurs can test their skills with professional cyclers March 16-17 in the Lakeview district downtown. Children can show off their decorative St. Patrick’s Day bicycles and tricycles. Enjoy a dog parade, contests and more. Food trucks, restaurants and bars can be found in the Lakeview District.

Register here or contact [email protected].

Children of all ages will enjoy the Thomas Waters State Farm Kids Zone. (Birmingham Hammerfest) Enjoy a dog parade, contests and more. (Birmingham Hammerfest) Amateurs can test their skills with professional cyclers. (Birmingham Hammerfest)

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

More than 250,000 azaleas are in bloom on 65 acres of Bellingrath Gardens through Sunday, March 31. Visit bellingrath.org for peak bloom times. Follow this link for ticket information. Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. Call 251-973-2217 or 800-247-8420.

Shen Yun

Travel back to ancient Shen Yun 2019 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex March 16-17. Explore the Chinese spiritual heritage through art, dance and music. Enjoy storytelling, beautiful costumes, state-of-the-art backdrop technology and more. Tickets start at $80. Children younger than 4 are not admitted. Showtimes are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Call 205-458-8400 for tickets.

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market. See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing.

For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com .

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years.

Follow this link to learn more.

SWAC Men and Women

It is time for the 2019 SWAC Basketball Tournament presented by the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Bill Harris Arena at the Crossplex in Birmingham March 15-16. Session 1 for the Women’s Semifinals is Friday at noon and Session 2 at 6 p.m. Session 1 for the Men’s Semifinals is Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Session 2 is at 8:30 p.m. The Women’s Finals are Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at www.swac.org.

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through March 16 at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. “Big Red,” “Foxtrot,” “Yumi no Murasaki,” “Flair,” “Orange Squared” and “Gentle Giants” are in bloom, with many other buds to come. Cameras are welcome.

For inclement weather, visit the website .

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.