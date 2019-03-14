Weather update: Alabama tornado watch extended eastward, expires at 7 p.m.

National Weather Service Birmingham has extended a Tornado Watch for central Alabama to now include Bibb, Blount, Etowah, Hale, Jefferson, Marengo, Perry, Shelby and St. Clair counties along with Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties until 7 p.m.

NWS Huntsville has extended the Tornado Watch for north Alabama to now include DeKalb and Marshall counties along with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties until 7 p.m. The watch has been canceled for Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.

