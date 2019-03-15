Acre’s charcuterie is onboard 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Hearty. Salty. Sweet. Sour. Full of nuance, color and texture, the Alabama Butcher’s Board at Acre restaurant in Auburn is Alabama on a plate, or rather, on a piece of Alabama wood.

In addition to all that, the restaurant’s most popular charcuterie board showcases the talents of chef and owner David Bancroft.

The James Beard Award semifinalist has built a reputation on sustainability and paying homage to the farmers and makers in the state.

Acre’s Alabama Butcher’s Board one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

In-house cured meats, house-made pickles, local cheeses and fermented fruits are among the standouts that are served on a piece of oak that Bancroft chopped down with his grandpa.

It doesn’t get much more Alabama than that, and it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.