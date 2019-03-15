On this day in Alabama history: Charles Smith becomes president of Troy college

March 15, 1937

Charles Bunyan Smith was named president of State Teachers College at Troy, signaling a change in direction for the institution that is now known as Troy University. Smith was an alumnus of Troy’s post-secondary school, graduating in 1917. He did graduate work at Peabody College, Duke University and the Teachers College at Columbia University. Consistent with those schools’ emphasis on preparing students for America’s then industrializing economy, Smith brought to Troy a focus on practical education. Also, during Smith’s tenure, the name of the school was changed to Troy State College and master’s degrees began to be offered. Smith retired in 1961 and was succeeded by Frank Ross Stewart.

Portrait of C.B. Smith. (Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society) Employees of the State Normal College at Troy in 1899, including Edward Madison Shackelford, back row, who was the third president of the school. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Troy University) A statue of a Trojan soldier, the Troy University mascot, stands above the fountain at the center of the school’s main quad. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Troy University) The University of Troy Trojans football team plays at Movie Gallery Veterans Stadium, founded in 1950 as Veterans Memorial Stadium and dedicated to Troy University students and residents of Pike County who fell in World War II. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Troy University) Troy University was founded in 1887 and has expanded to include an enrollment of more than 30,000 on campuses across the U.S. and abroad, in countries including Vietnam, India and the United Arab Emirates. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Troy University)

