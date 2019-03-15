James Spann: Dry weather, cool days, chilly nights ahead for Alabama

CALM PATTERN: Alabama’s weather will be rain-free over the weekend with mostly sunny, cool days and fair, chilly nights. The high Saturday will be in the 58- to 61-degree range, followed by low to mid 60s Sunday. We project lows in the 30s; the best chance of frost will come early Sunday with a clear sky and light wind. Some of the traditionally colder spots across north and central Alabama will see a freeze.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues. A front Thursday evening might bring a sprinkle or two to north Alabama, but the air will be very dry and significant rain is not expected. Otherwise, we are forecasting mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, and between 67 and 70 Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s; the coldest morning looks to be early Tuesday, when some spots will see a freeze.

STORM SURVEYS: National Weather Service Birmingham has identified an EF-1 tornado in Chilton County northeast of Clanton, and NWS Huntsville has confirmed a tornado in Cullman County between White City and Holly Pond (the rating has not been determined). There is much work to be done, and there is a chance we will wind up with more than 10 tornadoes across our state on Thursday, March 14. We will post survey results as they come in.

WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING IN JACKSONVILLE: We will be in Jacksonville Monday night, March 18, programming weather radios. Bring your weather radio and we will check it for you; we will be on the fifth floor of Jacksonville State University Stadium from 4 until 6:30 p.m. I will be there doing weather live on ABC 33/40.

