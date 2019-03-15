Restoration from tornado damage, power outages continues across Alabama

Several areas of Alabama suffered storm damage Thursday afternoon and evening as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms rolled through the state.

The National Weather Service said it was investigating 10 locations around the state where storm damage had either been reported or debris had been detected by Doppler radar. As of 3 p.m. Friday, meteorologists had identified tornado damage at two of those locations – one in Cullman County and the other in Chilton County.

Recovery begins from storm damage in Alabama’s Blount County from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Other areas where storm damage was reported or debris was detected include Marengo, Perry, Dallas, Bibb, Coosa, Autauga, Elmore, St. Clair and Blount counties.

Alabama Power crews made quick progress in restoring service to more than 33,000 affected customers. As of Friday afternoon, less than 1,400 of those customers were still without electricity. Alabama Power says service should be restored to all customers who can receive it by 10 p.m. Friday.