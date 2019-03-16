Scott Martin: A good stretch of dry weather for Alabama

We’ll have a decent amount of sunshine through the day across much of Alabama, while clouds will continue to push across the southern parts of the state. All of central Alabama will be dry today with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to the lower 60s. For tonight, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: A dry air mass continues to stay over the Southeast on Sunday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine with just one or two passing clouds. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

MONDAY: It’s pretty close to the same story on Monday — plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s. We may some areas waking up with frost in the northern half of Alabama on Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another beautiful day, as we’ll have plenty of sunshine and very little in the way of passing clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another dry day on Wednesday, but we’ll have a few clouds moving in over the northern half of Alabama from a disturbance that will be kicking off showers well off to our north and northwest. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs reaching the 60s.

THURSDAY: At this point Thursday looks to be another dry day, but a few previous model runs had a little different story. A cold front will be passing by to our north. The latest model run is keeping any shower activity north of the state, but it will be a very close call. If any shower activity makes it into Alabama it will stay in the extreme northern parts of the state, but rain chances will be slim at best. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs topping out in the 60s.

FRIDAY: On Friday, we return to sunny skies and it will be warmer. Enjoy it while you can, as it looks like rain is trending for next weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND WELL INTO VOODOO LAND: The latest run of the Global Forecast System has a system developing to our west on Saturday, and we could see rain here as early as the afternoon, with rain chances persisting throughout all of Sunday and possibly into the early morning Monday. After that, the GFS is showing a strong system moving in here on Wednesday, March 27, which could bring a strong to severe storm threat to the area, but that’s well off into Voodoo Land and way too early to be specific.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.