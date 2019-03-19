Alabama coach Nick Saban to speak at Boy Scouts luncheon in Birmingham

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban will be the keynote speaker for the 12th annual American Values Luncheon on Thursday, March 21.

“Scouting is such a critically important organization for our local communities and youth. We are very thankful that Coach Saban is willing to take time out of his overburdened schedule to speak at our American Values Luncheon,” said Mark Drew, co-chair of the American Values Luncheon. “His commitment is a testament to the importance of the Scouts organization and its significant influence on our youth. We are also very humbled by the outstanding efforts of our leadership team and all of the supporters who have agreed to support this event, and our Scouts.”

Saban, known for his relentless pursuit of excellence in addition to coaching national championship-winning football, will field questions from Scouts and guests during a town hall session. Past speakers at the luncheon include Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson, Gene Stallings and Gus Malzahn.

The American Values Luncheon is a fundraiser benefiting the youths and programs of the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Greater Alabama Council, based in Birmingham, serves over 28,000 youths in 22 counties of central and north Alabama. The event begins at noon in the North Exhibition Hall of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

“The American Values Luncheon is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Boy Scouts of Alabama,” said Alexia Borden, luncheon co-chair and Alabama Power senior vice president and general counsel. “We are excited to celebrate the great work this organization does to benefit our state’s youth by instilling in them the important values of integrity, leadership and service.”