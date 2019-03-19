James Spann: Generally dry weather for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the last Tuesday of winter from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MARCH FREEZE: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak:

Haleyville — 26

Black Creek — 27

Cullman — 28

Cottondale — 28

Arley — 28

Fort Payne — 28

Gadsden — 29

Pell City — 30

Hueytown — 30

Scottsboro — 30

Talladega — 31

Heflin — 32

Decatur — 32

Sylacauga — 33

Dunnavant — 33

Anniston — 34

Tuscaloosa — 36

Demopolis — 37

Birmingham — 38

Montgomery — 43

Today will be another sunny, cool day with a high in the low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow morning will be cold again, with a low in the 30s; the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid 60s. Clouds increase tomorrow night, and a few sprinkles are possible over the northwest part of the state, but the air will be pretty dry and most communities won’t see any rain at all. On Thursday, we expect a partially sunny sky with a high between 62 and 65. And Friday will feature a good supply of sunshine with a high in the upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a sun-filled day with a high in the low 70s, and the weather stays dry Sunday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Clouds increase Sunday night, however, and some rain could reach the western counties of the state before midnight.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday as a surface low moves across the state; there’s no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are expected. Showers should end Tuesday morning, and for now the rest of the week looks dry and mild. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then rise into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

MARCH 14 TORNADO SURVEY UPDATE: National Weather Service survey teams have now identified 16 tornadoes across Alabama last Thursday. One was an EF-2 in Elmore County; otherwise we had five EF-1 and 10 EF-0 tornadoes.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: An EF-3 tornado tore through the town of Jacksonville in Calhoun County. The tornado first touched down west of U.S. Highway 431 north of Wellington, where it rapidly intensified and widened. The tornado entered the city of Jacksonville, where it gained strength into the EF-3 category, with winds around 140 mph. It removed most of the roof and the top floor of two buildings in an apartment complex. The tornado affected most of the campus of Jacksonville State University. Several buildings sustained significant damage. The most intense winds remained north of the campus, however, mowing down trees and causing direct damage to homes. As the tornado crossed Highway 21, it caused major damage to the Merrill Building. It then moved into a highly populated zone, where scores of homes suffered major damage that rendered many uninhabitable. The tornado maintained its strength as it crossed Choccolocco Mountain, with winds funneled up the valleys mowing down trees. Despite the damage, there were no fatalities and only one serious injury.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.