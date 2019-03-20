‘Frogs’ was a learning experience for Mobile’s Hannah Touchton

Mobile fifth-grader Hannah Touchton has two Ruths in her life.

Her sister. And a frog.

The frog is the Ruth she is most likely known for, at least in the public eye. Ruth is her co-star in an Alabama Power television commercial showcasing the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The commercial ran across the company’s service territory in the second half of 2018 and will continue to air this year. The American Advertising Federation Birmingham recognized “Frogs” with a Silver ADDY award in the “Film, Video & Sound” category at its annual ceremony February 22.

“Don’t you just love frogs?” Hannah says as she holds Ruth. “They’re an indicator of the health of the water system. Alabama Power loves frogs, too – and rivers and lakes and endangered species.”

While Hannah delivers her lines with the ease of a veteran actress, she doesn’t hesitate to admit her biggest challenge: “Making sure I didn’t drop the frog!”

Alabama Power chose Hannah and a frog, together with a collage of natural scenes, to illustrate the company’s priority to preserve the environment for the generations to follow.

Public Relations Vice President Stephanie Cooper praised the work of the creative team in developing a memorable ad. “We’re very pleased with the ad and the recognition it received with a Silver ADDY Award, as well as the positive reaction from the public,” she said.

“Frogs” by Alabama Power from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Since the campaign began last summer, the “Frogs” ad has been viewed through broadcast, digital and print media.

Alabama Power’s environmental stewardship efforts include strengthening wildlife habitat and protecting river ecosystems and threatened species. The company partners with federal, state and local organizations on programs such as Renew Our Rivers, whose volunteers have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris in the program’s 20 years; and the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, in which Southern Company and its operating companies including Alabama Power work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Hannah got the message, as she discovered something new about the company while doing the commercial.

“I learned Alabama Power works to help conserve the natural habitats in Alabama’s waterways,” she says.

An 11-year-old at UMS-Wright Preparatory School, Hannah’s favorite classes are STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

“We do a lot of projects and hands-on learning,” she says.

Hannah may not be quite as practical explaining why she likes doing commercials.

“I get to watch myself on TV!”

Alabama Power Public Relations Director Margaret White said, “The company uses advertising to communicate information to customers about safety, energy efficiency and to remind customers of company values like its commitment to customer service and environmental stewardship.”