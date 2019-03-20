James Spann: A few sprinkles overnight, otherwise dry through Sunday in Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: The last few hours of winter are bringing some delightful weather for Alabama; sunshine in full supply with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Spring will officially arrive at 4:58 p.m..

Clouds will move into the state tonight ahead of a disturbance that has potential to bring a few sprinkles or patches of light rain to the northern half of the state after midnight. Rain amounts, if any, will be very light and spotty.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The sky becomes partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s, and Friday will be another rain-free day with ample sunshine along with a high between 67 and 70.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: After a chilly start Saturday with a low in the mid to upper 30s, the day will be sunny with a high between 65 and 70. Sunday will be mild and dry with a high up in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase across the state Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will bring our next significant chance of wet weather; we project periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm with a high in the 60s. Rain amounts should be under one inch, and no severe storms are expected. Tuesday will be dry and cooler; some North Alabama communities won’t get out of the 50s. And, by daybreak Wednesday, we will have potential for another late season freeze over North Alabama. The rest of the week looks dry with a warming trend… See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: An F3 tornado tracked through Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK just before 10 p.m. destroying 54 aircraft, including 17 transport planes valued at $500,000 apiece. Total damage amounted to more than $10 million, a record for the state that stood until the massive tornado outbreak of 5/3/1999. Major Ernest W. Fawbush and Captain Robert C. Miller were ordered to see if operationally forecasting tornadoes were possible. The tornado prompted the first attempt at tornado forecasting. Forecasters at Tinker believed conditions were again favorable for tornadoes and issued the first recorded tornado forecast. Five days later on 3/25 at 6 pm, a forecasted tornado occurred, crossing the prepared base and damage was minimized. The successful, albeit somewhat lucky forecast, paved the way for tornado forecasts to be issued by the U.S. Weather Bureau after a lengthy ban.

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN FOR INDYCAR AT BARBER: The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama will be April 5-7 at the beautiful Barber Motorsports Park! Make plans for the event that has been voted “Best Annual Event” & “Best Sporting Event” in Birmingham. Kids 15 & under are admitted free with a ticketed adult, and three-day general admission tickets are $69. Single day tickets are as low as $15. Pack a picnic/cooler and bring the family out for a weekend full of activities and racing! (place to add forecast for event or filler until 7 days out). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.