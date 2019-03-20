James Spann: A few sprinkles possible in Alabama late tonight

James Spann: The first day of spring may bring sprinkles overnight from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY START: Once again, temperatures are below freezing over a decent part of North Alabama as the day begins. Here are some temperatures just before daybreak…

Gadsden 28

Haleyville 28

Hueytown 29

Fort Payne 29

Cullman 30

Pell City 30

Heflin 30

Decatur 32

Sylacauga 33

Demopolis 34

Tuscaloosa 36

Anniston 37

Birmingham 39

Montgomery 42

Our weather stays dry today; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 65 and 68 degrees. Clouds will move in tonight, and we will mention the chance of a few sprinkles, or patches of light rain, after midnight over the northern third of the state. Rain amounts, if any, should be light and spotty.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Expect a partly sunny sky tomorrow with a high in the 60-65 degree range. And, Friday will feature a good supply of sunshine… the high will be in the upper 60s. We should mention Friday morning will be pretty cold with lows in the 30s along with the chance of some frost.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will stay dry. Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the high Saturday will be close to 70, followed by mid 70s Sunday. Clouds will move in Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will bring our next really significant rain to the state; we will have periods of rain during the day, and possibly a thunderstorm. No severe weather issues, and rain amounts should be between 1/2 and one inch. The sky becomes partly sunny Tuesday, and the day will be cooler with a high close to 60 degrees. And, we could be close to freezing again early Wednesday morning with a low between 30 and 35. Then, the rest of the week will be dry with a warming trend. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

HELLO SPRING: The March equinox arrives today… marking the beginning of astronomical spring in the northern hemisphere. Since this is measured by Earth’s trip around the Sun, it occurs at the same instant in all timezones, 21:58 UTC or 4:58 p.m. CDT. This is when the Sun is directly over the equator. That sub solar point continues moving northward until it is directly above the tropic of Cancer at the June solstice.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: An F3 tornado tracked through Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK just before 10 p.m. destroying 54 aircraft, including 17 transport planes valued at $500,000 apiece. Total damage amounted to more than $10 million, a record for the state that stood until the massive tornado outbreak of 5/3/1999. Major Ernest W. Fawbush and Captain Robert C. Miller were ordered to see if operationally forecasting tornadoes were possible. The tornado prompted the first attempt at tornado forecasting. Forecasters at Tinker believed conditions were again favorable for tornadoes and issued the first recorded tornado forecast. Five days later on 3/25 at 6 pm, a forecasted tornado occurred, crossing the prepared base and damage was minimized. The successful, albeit somewhat lucky forecast, paved the way for tornado forecasts to be issued by the U.S. Weather Bureau after a lengthy ban.

