On this day in Alabama history: Vulcan was voted for downtown display

March 21, 1906

The Birmingham Board of Aldermen voted on this date to proceed with plans to display the Vulcan statue in Capitol Park, known today as Linn Park, anchoring the municipal center of Birmingham. The statue was created in 1904 by Giuseppe Moretti to represent Birmingham’s material resources at the World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri, and needed a permanent home after coming back to Birmingham. But those plans to place Vulcan in Capitol Park did not happen. The 56-foot-tall statue, which depicts the Roman god of fire and forge, eventually found its home in Vulcan Park atop Red Mountain after residing temporarily at the Alabama State Fairgrounds in West End. From 1999 to 2004, Vulcan underwent a $14 million renovation that saw the park and pedestal restored to its original 1938 appearance. It now sits on a park with 10 acres of green space around the statue. Visitors can stop by the Vulcan Center for interactive exhibits, historical facts and displays. The restoration was awarded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2006.

Read more on the statue at the Vulcan Park and Museum official site.

Giuseppe Moretti poses with a model of his sculpture of Vulcan, commissioned in 1903 by the Commercial Club of Birmingham to represent Alabama at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Birmingham Public Library Archives) Sculptor Giuseppe Moretti, center, and a group of workmen pose before the lower right leg of the statue of Vulcan in 1904, the year it was displayed at the St. Louis World’s Fair. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) Giuseppe Moretti’s Vulcan statue stands amid other displays in the Palace of Mines and Metallurgy at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. It earned silver medals for its creator, Giuseppe Moretti, and iron and steel manufacturers James R. McWane and J. A. MacKnight, who commissioned the monumental sculpture. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the A.S. Williams III Americana Collection. The University of Alabama Libraries) Colossal iron statue of Vulcan, in the Mines Building, St. Louis World’s Fair, c. 1904. (Underwood & Underwood, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Vulcan Statue & Park, 1996. (Richard K. Anderson Jr., Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Vulcan statue, Birmingham, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Vulcan statue, Birmingham, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

