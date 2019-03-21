James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Sunday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Thursday into early next week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A band of scattered light rain moved through north and central Alabama early this morning; the precipitation had moved out of the state at daybreak. The sky becomes partly sunny today, and we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Expect delightful early spring weather tomorrow and Saturday — sunshine in full supply both days with a high between 67 and 70 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high up in the mid 70s, but clouds will thicken late in the day and into Sunday night ahead of a weather disturbance that will bring our next chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: Monday promises to be a wet day with periods of rain. A thunderstorm is possible, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues. Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less for most communities, and the high will be in the 60s. The sky becomes partly sunny Tuesday with a high close to 60, and we will be flirting with freezing temperatures again by daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with warmer afternoons; then a few showers are possible on Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1932: The March 21, 1932, generational tornado outbreak unfolded across Alabama. At least 36 tornadoes, including 27 killers and several long-lived tornado families, occurred across the Deep South, and Alabama was the hardest hit. The March 24 headline of The Tuscaloosa News stated that the death toll rose to 300, 32 of whom had died in Northport, and 2,500 were known to be injured. The Red Cross worked tirelessly to rehabilitate approximately “10,000 people left homeless in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.” According to The Tuscaloosa News, in Alabama alone, there were more than “8,000 whose domiciles were blown to the four winds.” Quite frankly, to this day, we don’t know the exact number of people who died. Keep in mind there were no tornado warnings in 1932.

Chilton County was hit extremely hard, with 58 people killed. The Union Grove community near Jemison was laid to waste. Doctors and nurses from Montgomery and Birmingham worked all night by lantern and flashlight to relieve the widespead suffering. In Clay County, one of the tornadoes remained on the ground for 30 miles, cutting a path 400 yards wide. A new automobile became airborne and was carried through the air for a distance of 400 yards. Twelve people died in Clay County and 200 were injured. After the tornado, people were living in the Clay County Courthouse.

