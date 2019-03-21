Mumford & Sons in concert at the BJCC in Can’t Miss Alabama

Have a great learning experience while having big fun at a weekend event.

Mumford & Sons in concert

Mumford & Sons will be in concert Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Grammy-award-winning band was formed in 2007 and has four studio albums: “Sign No More,” “Babel,” “Wilder Mind” and “Delta.” Go here for ticket information.

Chinese Lantern Festival

More than 1,000 illuminated lanterns will be on display at the Chinese Lantern Festival through Sunday, May 19, at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. The visual exhibition includes candlelit lamps, panda bears, lions, flamingos and Chinese folk arts and crafts. Enjoy Chinese shadow puppetry and live Kung Fu performances. Depending on the weather, some festivities may be canceled. To learn more about the Chinese art and culture exhibit, visit the website.

Helen Keller Public Library

Wade Hall’s Traveling Postcard is on exhibit through Saturday, March 30, at the Helen Keller Public Library. The former deltiologist has collected approximately 25,000 vintage postcards from across the world from the 1900s to the 1960s. Hall’s collection was donated to the Troy University archives on the Troy campus. For digital views, visit Alabama Mosaic, the traveling postcard or see a sample on the website. The exhibit depicts historical Alabama scenes, including courthouses, post offices, schools and churches. The Helen Keller Public Library is at 511 N. Main St. in Tuscumbia.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful daffodils, pansies, forsythias, redbuds, lenten roses, tulips, native azaleas and wildflowers are among the array of flowers. View the March gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Human Rights New Works Festival

Join the conversation and celebration at the Human Rights New Works Festival March 21-23 at Red Mountain Theatre Company. Find out what unites us through panel discussions, readings of new works, lectures and a workshop. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Call 205-324-2424 or go online for more information.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

More than 250,000 azaleas are in bloom on 65 acres of Bellingrath Gardens through Sunday, March 31. Visit bellingrath.org for peak bloom times. Follow this link for ticket information. Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. Call 251-973-2217 or 800-247-8420. Stay current on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market at Martin’s Biscuit Building

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market. See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing. For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com.

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years. Follow this link to learn more.