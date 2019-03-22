On this day in Alabama history: Birmingham VA Medical Center was dedicated

March 22, 1953

The Birmingham VA Medical Center is a 313-bed Veterans Administration acute tertiary care hospital at 700 19th Street South in the Birmingham Medical District in the city’s Southside area. It is affiliated with the UAB Medical Center and University of Alabama at Birmingham. The hospital was constructed in 1952 near the University of Alabama School of Medicine’s Jefferson-Hillman Hospital, helping expand that facility into a four-block University of Alabama Medical Center and was officially dedicated on this day in 1953. In June 2009, the Medical Center hosted the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Birmingham. In August 2009, the Birmingham VA was ranked eighth nationally among VA hospitals for overall quality of care and patient satisfaction. The calculation included a top ranking for inpatient satisfaction and a top ranking in the Southeast for clinical quality measures.

