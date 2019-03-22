James Spann: Pleasant afternoons, chilly nights for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to wrap up the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: A few spots across north Alabama have dropped to the freezing mark early this morning. Temperatures just before daybreak include:

Black Creek — 31

Cullman — 32

Fort Payne — 32

Decatur — 32

Gadsden — 32

Haleyville — 32

Pell City — 34

Despite the morning chill we will enjoy a nice warm-up today; with sunshine in full supply we reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues. We start the day Saturday in the 36- to 42-degree range for most communities, followed by a high close to 70 degrees with a sunny sky. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Clouds increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A weather disturbance will bring periods of rain to the state Monday. Some thunder is possible, but we are not expecting any severe storms, and rain amounts should be less than one-half inch. Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler, with a high between 57 and 60, and by Wednesday morning we drop into the 30s again with potential for a freeze in colder spots. For now the weather looks rain-free Tuesday through Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1907: It was the warmest March day ever recorded in Washington, D.C., with a maximum temperature of 93 degrees. Washington, D.C., has seen three 90 degrees days in March, all of which occurred in 1907.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: An EF-4 tornado developed near Massey in Morgan County and moved northeast, traveling west of Falkville and killing four people. Thirty-five homes were destroyed.

SPOTTER TRAINING: We need more trained storm spotters. Will you help make the severe weather warning process more effective? Our annual spotter training is coming up Thursday, March 25, at the Pelham Civic Complex. There’s no fee and no need to register; just show up with a curious mind. You will never look at a thunderstorm the same. It begins at 6:30.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.