Bill Murray: A nice early spring Saturday in store for Alabama

We are getting off to a chilly start this morning across north and central Alabama. Readings are in the 30s and 40s. It will be a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Get out and enjoy it. Lows tonight will be a little milder, in the middle and upper 40s.

NATIONALLY: Things are quiet this morning, with the exception of the major flooding across the middle of the country. There is a winter weather advisory for the Sierras of California, but that has seemingly been the case since December.

ON THE WEATHER MAPS: A little upper-level ridge extends across the Gulf Coast this morning, providing the fine weather for today. The center of surface high pressure is beginning to slide east of the state, and moisture will begin returning later tonight. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance will rotate out of the Plains and across the Ohio Valley Sunday and Monday. This disturbance will push a couple of rounds of showers our way. The first will fall apart Sunday, leading to only small chances of showers during the day. A better chance will come late Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front pushes our way. There will be a little instability by afternoon, and strong storms are not out of the question, but the morning clouds and rain may limit the chance. Sunday highs will be in the middle 70s. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Showers may linger into Tuesday, but drier and cooler air will infiltrate Alabama behind the front. Highs will settle back in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be the in the 40s. We should touch 70 by Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND: High pressure will give way to an encroaching cold front by the weekend, giving us a chance of showers starting late Friday, continuing through the weekend and lasting until April Fool’s Day, when strong low pressure will bring rain and a chance of severe storms.

GULF COAST WEATHER: Nice week to be at the beach — a little cool at midweek, but lots of sunshine. The best rain chance will come Monday night into early Tuesday, with a few showers returning by the weekend. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and the rest of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.