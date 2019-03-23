On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Joseph F. Johnston was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Joseph F. Johnston was born
Joseph F. Johnston's two terms in office came during the turbulent times leading up to the 1901 Alabama Constitutional Convention. Johnston implemented economic reforms and investigated the convict-lease system, which met with resistance from business interests in the state. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

March 23, 1843

Joseph Forney Johnston (1843-1913) served two terms as Alabama governor, from 1896 to 1900 when terms were for two years. Johnston was born March 23, 1843, in Lincoln County, North Carolina, and grew up on the family farm. In 1860, he moved with his parents to Alabama and attended school in Talladega. At age 18, he joined the ranks of the military. Afterward, he practiced law in Selma until 1884, when he moved to Birmingham to become a banker. Johnston served as president of the Alabama National Bank for three years, and then became president of the Sloss Iron and Steel Company, the largest manufacturing company in the city. Johnston’s achievements in business were matched by his accomplishments in politics. He used his connections with leading figures in banking and steel to become a major politician at the state level after his move to Birmingham.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Joseph F. Johnston (1843-1913) was governor of Alabama from 1896-1900. He was president of the Alabama National Bank and the Sloss Iron and Steel Company in Birmingham before he entered politics. After his term as governor ended, he served in the U.S. Senate. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Birmingham Public Library Archives)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, go to Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Nice weekend ahead for Alabama

Prev Story
weather-center

Bill Murray: A nice early spring Saturday in store for Alabama

Next Story

Related Stories