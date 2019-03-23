Recipe: Pineapple Juice Cake

I knew how much we loved the Orange Juice Cake that I shared a few weeks back, but had no idea y’all were going to love it as much as you do. Mom’s been making that thing for years and I’ve just always enjoyed it so much, but the comments and emails I’ve gotten prove y’all are just as crazy about it!

One of the comments that I got was from Cheryl Griffis. She asked if I had ever swapped the orange juice out for pineapple juice. “Genius!” I thought. So I got in the kitchen and set out to do just that.

I made a few tweaks to capitalize on all that delicious pineapple flavor and boy did it turn out amazing! I think this one might even edge out the orange juice version, but I’ve always been a huge pineapple fan.

The super moist cake is infused with pineapple flavor in the batter and the butter-pineapple glaze that it gets soaked in amps that pineapple flavor up even more! I took these photos and may have eaten two slices … okay, three. If you’re a fan of the orange juice version and love pineapple, I bet you’re going to devours this. Seriously. Y’all enjoy!

Pineapple Juice Cake

Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 to 10 Ingredients: 1 (15.25-ounce) box yellow or butter cake mix

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup pineapple juice

4 large eggs For the glaze: 2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 cup pineapple juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter Instructions: Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease and flour a 10- to 12-cup Bundt pan.

Use an electric mixer to combine the cake mix, vegetable oil, pineapple juice, and eggs in a large bowl. Beat about 2 minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake is just starting to pull away from the sides. Allow the cake to start to cool in the pan while you make the glaze.

In a small sauce pan, combine the powdered sugar, pineapple juice, and butter. Cook over medium-low heat until the butter has melted, stirring frequently.

Use a skewer or toothpick to poke holes in the cake. Pour the warm glaze over the cake while it is still in the cake pan. It’s going to seem like a lot of glaze, but just keep pouring. Allow to cool for 15 to 20 more minutes, then invert the cake onto a serving platter. Allow to cool completely before serving. Click here to print recipe card

This recipe originally appeared on the Southern Bite website.