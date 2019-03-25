Anne Moore is an Alabama Maker crafting simple but stunning jewelry

Anne Moore Jewelry (Birmingham)

Maker: Anne Moore

After finding her vibe as a metalsmith, Anne Moore creates simple and clean jewelry for everyday use.

She started making beaded pieces for family and friends but wanted to start adding metal elements. That’s when she started taking metalsmith classes.

“I can pretty much tell who my client is when they walk into my booth,” Moore said. “They like simple, clean lines and nothing too busy or extravagant.”

Moore’s jewelry includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings all handcrafted by her.

Anne Moore Jewelry is an Alabama Maker that’s simply beautiful from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

She primarily works in gold-filled, rose gold-filled and sterling silver jewelry. The cost of each piece has more to do with how much time she spent working on it than the materials.

“A lot of times my customers will have ideas which are really good ideas and I am able to run with that,” Moore said.

Moore said her clients are all about simplicity and having something they feel comfortable wearing every day.

“That’s what I like to do, simple things.”

Anne Moore devotes a great amount of time to design and develop each piece of handmade jewelry. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore devotes a great amount of time to design and develop each piece of handmade jewelry. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore Jewelry has created a following for her simple-but-elegant designs. (contributed) Anne Moore’s workspace reveals the variety of tools she uses to craft her pieces of jewelry. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)

Anne Moore Jewelry

The product: Handmade jewelry.

Take home: Tiny Gold Circle Necklace ($45).

https://www.etsy.com/shop/annemoorejewelry

Follow on Facebook and Instagram