On this day in Alabama history: Milo’s Hamburgers founder was born

March 25, 1910

Milo Clifton Carlton Sr., one of five boys in his family, was born on this day. All five brothers were in the restaurant business. Carlton worked at one of his brother’s restaurants, Dipsey Doodle, in 1939. After joining the National Guard the next year, he ended up in the Army and went to three cooking schools. As World War II ended, he was teaching cooking at Camp Sibert in Gadsden. In 1946, he and his wife, Bea, opened Milo’s Hamburger Shop on Birmingham’s north side. In his later years, Carlton’s son Ronnie convinced him to begin franchising the restaurants. The first one opened in 1983 in Birmingham’s Southside neighborhood.

Read more about Milo Carlton and Milo’s Hamburgers at Bhamwiki or at Milo’s Hamburgers.

