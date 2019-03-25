James Spann: Hail-producing storms possible in Alabama this evening

EYES ON THE RADAR: Showers and thunderstorms are developing rather rapidly across Alabama this afternoon; over the next few hours they will be capable of producing large hail and strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms for much of central Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for most of the rest of the state.

The SPC indicates it could be issuing a severe thunderstorm watch soon.

Large hail is the primary threat from these storms, and they will end from west to east early tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be a cooler day, with a high around 60; morning clouds should give way to a partly sunny afternoon. The coldest morning of the week will come early Wednesday, when temperatures will drop into the 36- to 42-degree range; some of the traditionally colder spots could see a freeze and frost. Then, we warm to near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon with sunshine in full supply.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and mild, with ample sunshine and highs in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mild and breezy with increasing clouds; some rain is possible late in the day. The high will be in the mid 70s. Showers and storms are likely Saturday night; for now the severe weather threat looks fairly low, and rain amounts should be one-half inch or less. Then, on Sunday, rain ends early in the day followed by afternoon clearing. The day Sunday will be cooler, with a high around 60 degrees.

SPOTTER TRAINING: Our annual storm spotter training is Thursday, March 28, at the Pelham Civic Complex. Doors open at 5 and training begins at 6:30. There’s no fee and no need to register. Just show up with a curious mind. You will help us make the severe weather warning process more efficient, and you will never look at a storm the same again. Hope to see you there.

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: More than 20 people were killed by an estimated EF-3 tornado that moved across parts of Birmingham. The twister cut a 15-mile path from the south side of the city to Avondale and Irondale.

