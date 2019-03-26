James Spann: Alabama cooler today, dry through Friday

James Spann forecasts a cooler, calmer Tuesday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

GRADUAL CLEARING: Clouds cover a decent part of Alabama early this morning, but we will forecast gradual clearing today as drier air works into the state. Clouds could linger much of the day over the eastern counties of the state, however, and a few showers are possible over southeast Alabama. Today will be cooler, with a high between 60 and 65 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly fair and rather chilly; the low will be near 40, but colder spots will drop into the 30s with a chance of scattered frost.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for sunny, mild days and fair nights Wednesday through Friday. The high will be close to 70 Wednesday, followed by mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The day Saturday looks dry and mild — partly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Rain returns to the state Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunder is possible, but at this point the odds of severe weather look low. Sunday will be cooler with a high between 58 and 62.

NEXT WEEK: There is great model inconsistency, making for a low-confidence forecast. The American global model (the GFS) suggests unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday with rain at times and a few thunderstorms, but the European model (the ECMWF) looks totally dry for the first half of next week. We will side with the drier Euro for now and wait for better clarity later in the week.

MONDAY’S STORMS: Hail was reported in more than a dozen Alabama counties, and winds gusted to 58 mph in downtown Clanton, where a roof was ripped off a building.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Two tornadoes touched down in Alabama; one EF-1 tornado moved through Lamar and Fayette counties, and an EF-0 touched down at Alabaster near the intersection of Kent Dairy Road and County Road 17 just north of Maylene, causing sporadic damage as the storm moved to the east. The end of the damage path was on the east side of Interstate 65 near exit 238. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted and three homes were damaged along the path from trees falling on them.

